These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
HOOPESTON
DRULLINGER, Sandra, 81, died at 11:20 a.m. on May 6 at her home. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on May 16 at Floral Hill Cemetery. Celebration of life will follow at her home.
NORRIS, Mary T., 87, died at 10:15 p.m. on May 10 at the Villas of Holly Brook. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on May 17 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on May 17 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
CATLIN
RANDALL, Donna J., 84, died at 4:31 a.m. on May 12 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on May 16 at Robison Chapel. Services: 12 p.m. on May 16 at Robison Chapel. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.