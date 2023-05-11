These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BARNEY, Alan M., 74, died May 6 at Accolade Healthcare. Celebration of life: 2-5 p.m. on June 23 at Fireside Event Space.
CARTER, Michael, 69, died May 7. Funeral: 10 a.m. on May 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
FUNK, Taylor S., 90, died at 10:20 a.m. on April 22 at Accolade Healthcare. Graveside service: 2 p.m. on May 12 at Lutheran Cemetery. Celebration of life: 5 p.m. on May 12 at Danville Boat Club.
LOVELL, Jacob, 24, died May 6. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on May 12 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Funeral: 2 p.m. on May 12 at the funeral home.
BLOOMINGTON
REDDEN, Myrtle “Dolly,” 102, died at 11:11 p.m. on May 8 at Carriage Crossing. Services will be private.
HOOPESTON
DRULLINGER, Sandra, 81, died at 11:20 a.m. on May 6 at her home. Arrangements are pending.
LAIRD, Bessie Leah, 91, died at 4:08 p.m. on May 2 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Services will be held at a later date.
ROSSVILLE
GREEN, Lynn “Cookie,” 81, died at 1:50 p.m. on May 7 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on May 12 at Rossville United Methodist Church.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.
ANDERSON, Joseph “Larry,” 73, died May 8 at the Waters of Covington. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. EDT on May 13 at Grady Funeral Home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
