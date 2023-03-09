These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
HOPE, Judy, 75, died March 6 at Danville Care Center. Cremation rites were accorded.
LUNT, Adam died March 5 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
WASSON, Sandra Sue, 58, died at 9:57 p.m. at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on March 9 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. on March 10 at the funeral home. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
CATLIN
PEARSON, Jerry, 83, died March 4. Celebration of life: 4-6 p.m. on March 9 at Catlin Village Hall.
SIDELL
RICHTER, Laurie, 50, died March 8. Arrangements are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.