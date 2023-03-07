These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
GRIMES, James Dean, 66, died in February at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Cremation rites have been accorded.
MURPHY, Robert, 72, died at 9:55 a.m. on March 5 at his home. Arrangements are pending.
CATLIN
SPICER, Gary R., 83, died at 10:50 p.m. on March 2 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on March 8 at Community of God Church. Funeral: 11 a.m. on March 8 at the church. Burial: Jones Grove Cemetery.
ROSSVILLE
FALCONER, Thelbert M., 81, died at 6:52 a.m. on March 3 at his home. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 10 at Rossville Church of Christ. Services: 12 p.m. on March 10 at the church.
WELLINGTON
MOORE, Terry Lynn, 65, died at 5:40 p.m. on March 2 at her home. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on March 9 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 11 a.m. on March 9 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
WARREN COUNTY, Ind.
BOOTH, Ruth Ann, 93, died March 4. Visitation: 1-2:30 p.m. EST on March 11 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 2:30 p.m. EST on March 11 at the funeral home. Burial: Rainsville Cemetery.
