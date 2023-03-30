These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
AUSTIN, Romadelle, 99, died March 24. Visitation: 1-5 p.m. on April 1 at Leek & Sons Funeral Home. Services: 3 p.m. on April 2 at Carter Metropolitan C.M.E. Church. Burial: 10 a.m. on April 3 at Spring Hill Cemetery.
BIRELINE, Karen Jane, 77, died March 27 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on April 5 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on April 5 at the funeral home. Entombment: Spring Hill Mausoleum.
GEORGETOWN
DUKES, James, 70, died March 28. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
BROOKS, Dale Keith, 61, died at 6:30 p.m. on March 25 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on April 3 at Sunset Memorial Park.
FOUSE, Richard J. Jr., 57, died at 6:23 p.m. on March 27 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Arrangements are pending.
MILLER, Tony, 79, died at 5:50 p.m. on March 28 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Arrangements are pending.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
MARLATT, Gloria A., 71, died at 8:39 p.m. on March 26 at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on April 2 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on April 2 at Grady Funeral Home. Burial: Highland Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.