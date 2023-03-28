These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
HOOPESTON
DECK, Shirley Fran, 86, died at 4:35 p.m. on March 22 at her home. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on March 31 at Rossville United Methodist Church. Services: 11 a.m. on March 31 at the church. Burial: Rossville Cemetery.
OAKWOOD
BUTCHER, Carol Sue, 83, died at 12:45 a.m. on March 26 at Autumn Fields Assisted Living. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on March 30 at Robison Chapel. Services: 2 p.m. on March 30 at the chapel. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery.
RANKIN
ANDERSON, David, 77, died at 12:35 p.m. on March 22 at his home. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on March 29 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. on March 30 at the funeral home. Burial: East Lynn Cemetery.
