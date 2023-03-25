These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
MCQUEEN, Anthony Joseph, 57, died March 22 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 12-1:30 p.m. on April 7 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 1:30 p.m. on April 7 at the funeral home. Burial: Atherton Cemetery.
TAYLOR, Janet Lynn, 70, died March 23 at her home. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on March 29 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 12 p.m. on March 29 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
WILLIAMS, Alan, 60, died March 22. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
DECK, Shirley, 86, died at 4:35 p.m. on March 22 at her home. Arrangements are pending.
MASDEN, Shelby J., 84, died at 9:33 a.m. on March 22 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 12-3 p.m. on March 27 at New Beginnings of Hoopeston Church. Services: 3 p.m. on March 27 at the church. Burial will be private.
RANKIN
ANDERSON, David, 77, died at 12:35 p.m. on March 22 at his home. Arrangements are pending.
VILLA GROVEWILLIAMS, Johnathan, 34, died March 18. Services: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on March 25 at VFW, 9 S. Main St., Villa Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.