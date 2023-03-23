These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
FAIRMOUNT
COON, Kimberly S., 57, died at 1:05 p.m. on March 21 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Visitation: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on March 28 at Robison Chapel. Services: 11:30 a.m. on March 28 at Robison Chapel. Burial: Davis Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
MASDEN, Shelby J., 84, died at 9:33 a.m. on March 22 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Arrangements are pending.
COVINGTON, Ind.
EMSHWILLER, Jon, 82, died Jan. 2. Services: 11:30 a.m. EDT on March 25 at Shelby Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.