These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
GARNICA, Belinda, 58, died at 12:10 p.m. on March 19 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.
ROMACK, Carrie, 56, died March 18. Arrangements are pending.
FAIRMOUNT
TAYLOR, Leone Ellen, 97, died at 6:28 p.m. on March 16 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on March 23 at Catlin United Methodist Church. Services: 12 p.m. on March 23 at the church. Burial: Oak Ridge Cemetery
HOOPESTON
COFFEY, Daniel R., 63, died at 2:52 p.m. on March 16 at home. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 25 at Community Church of the Nazarene. Services: 1 p.m. on March 25 at the church.
TILTON
BOOE, John William, 82, died March 18 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on March 21 at United Church of Tilton. Services: 11 a.m. on March 21 at the church.
VILLA GROVE
WILLIAMS, Johnathan, 34, died March 18. Arrangements are pending.
