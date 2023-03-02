These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
RICKGAUER, Randall, W., 71, died Feb. 27. Graveside services: 10 a.m. on March 6 at Danville National Cemetery with military honors.
WEBSTER, Gerald, 47, died Feb. 26. Arrangements are pending.
GEORGETOWN
BAKER, Neil, 55: Memorial service will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on March 3 at Tilton Community Center.
HOOPESTON
MILLER, Jerry Wayne Sr., 77, died at 2:03 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on March 3 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. on March 4 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
OAKWOOD
PICHON, Everett, 55, died Feb. 28 at his home. Visitation: 1-4 p.m. on March 5 at Kruger Funeral Home.
WESTVILLE
MCCARTHY, Elnora Faye, 89, died at 7:17 a.m. on Feb. 26 at Gardenview Manor. Arrangements are pending.
COVINGTON, Ind.
AUTER, Carlotta J., 82, died at 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Waters of Covington. Services were private.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
MANN, Richard Austin, 70, died at 12:14 p.m. on Feb. 25. Arrangements are pending.
