These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
MURPHY, Robert Ward, 72, died at 9:55 a.m. on March 5 at his home. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on March 18 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 12 p.m. March 18 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
SKOOG, Susan J., 79, died March 2 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. on March 25 at First Baptist Church. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. on March 25 at the church.
GEORGETOWN
NEWCOMB, Walter, 64, died March 15. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
COFFEY, Daniel R., 63, died at 2:52 p.m. on March 16. Arrangements are pending.
WESTVILLE
LOMAX, Terry L., 64, died Feb. 6 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Celebration of life: 3-5 p.m. on March 26 at Tilton Community Center.
