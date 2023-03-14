These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
ANDERSON, Donna Kay, 78, died at 2:15 a.m. on March 10 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on March 15 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 12 p.m. on March 16 at the funeral home. Burial: Johnson Cemetery.
JEFFRIES, Jerry Lee, 88, died March 12 at Colonial Manor. Graveside service: 10 a.m. on March 18 at Oak Hill Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
McKINNEY, Donna, 51, died March 11. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
CROUCH, Janet Lavonne, 88, died at 8:35 a.m. on March 10 at her home. There will be no services.
COVINGTON, Ind.
SWITZER, Suellen Anne, 81, died March 10 at the Waters of Covington. There will be no services.
