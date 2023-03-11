These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
ANDERSON, Donna K., 78, died at 12:15 a.m. on March 10 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Arrangements are pending.
JONES, Vanesa E., 63, died at 12:07 a.m. on March 9 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on March 14 at Robison Chapel.
MURPHY, Robert Ward, 72, died at 9:55 a.m. on March 5 at his home. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on March 18 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 12 p.m. on March 18 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
CROUCH, Janet Lavonne, 88, died at 8:35 a.m. on March 10 at her home. Arrangements are pending.
