These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
SANDERS, JoAnn, 91, died on Sunday, June 6, 2022 at Accolade in Danville. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran. Services: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Trinity Lutheran.
SMITH, Barry Michael, 68, died at 7:17 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Sarge’s Tap.
CATLIN
WALLEN, Virginia Alice, 100, died at 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Country Health Care & Rehab in Gifford. Memorial: 2 p.m. on Friday at Catlin United Methodist Church.
CHRISMAN
WYATT, Judy Kay, 59, died at 5:54 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at her residence. Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Templeton Funeral Home in Paris. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Woodland Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
GILLILAND, John L., 97, died at 9:10 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020. Celebration of life: 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Georgetown Fair Banquet & Convention Center, 413 N. Seminary St.
HOOPESTON
BRAY, John E. died at 2:15 p.m. on June 2, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Blurton Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Mikel officiating. Visitation: 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial: Jordan Cemetery in Pence, Ind.
WESTVILLE
FABER, Carolyn, 79, died on June 7, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
COVINGTON, Ind.
CARTER, Margaret, 79, died on June 3, 2022 at her home in Florida.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
WHITE, Hannah Nicole, 24, died at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her residence. Funeral: 11 a.m. EDT Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Covington Assembly of God, 421 Market St., Covington, Ind., with Bob Fairchild officiating. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. EDT Friday, June 10, 2022 at the church and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery.
