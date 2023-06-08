These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
JYNELLA, Delmar W., 80, died at 12:35 p.m. on June 2 in Fort Myers, Fla. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on June 10 at Vermilion Heights Christian Church. Funeral: 11 a.m. on June 10 at the church. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
CATLIN
WAKELAND, Richard H. Jr., 57, died at 9:57 a.m. on June 5 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on June 8 at Robison Chapel. Funeral: 10 a.m. on June 9 at Robison Chapel. Burial: Jones Grove Cemetery.
AMBRIA, Ind.
GREENBERG, Kenneth, 85, died at 5:06 a.m. on June 6 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette. Arrangements are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.