These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
DEMOS, William “Bill” R., 52, died on June 2, 2022. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Sunset’s Houghton-Leasure Funeral Home in Georgetown. Funeral: 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial: Springhill Cemetery.
DEVORE, Connie, 73, died at 5:31 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at her home. Celebration of life: 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, with Pastor David Leary officiating. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
KRABBE, Lucy, 98, died on Friday, June 3 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. on Friday at the church with Pastor Kent Tibben officiating. Burial: Lutheran Cemetery.
SMITH, Barry Michael, 68, died at 7:17 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete.
HOOPESTON
MEANS, Jill Marie, 60, died at 7:29 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Carlos Sanchez officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
SAVOY
POGEMILLER, Leah R., 62, died at 7:57 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Memorial services: 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Wesley Church and Foundation in Urbana with Revs. Dan and Gay King Crede presiding.
AMBIA, Ind.
LEAK, Melyssa Lynn, 62, died at 9:36 a.m. on June 2, 2022 at her home. Celebration of life: 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in the Oak Room at the Beef House Restaurant, 16501 N. Indiana 63, Covington, Ind.
