These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
FIELDS, Fannie A., 89, died on June 1, 2022. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at First Church of the Nazarene, 2212 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Dave Anderson officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the church. Burial: Sunset Cemetery.
LIENTZ, Donald Harrison Sr., 73, died on January 27, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Chrisman Church of the Nazarene, 313 N. Pennsylvania St., Chrisman, with Pastor Cory Swinderman officiating.
ROUSE, Dorothy M., 89, died Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows Rehab facility in Chrisman. Services: 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. James United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Robinson officiating. Visitation: 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery.
SCHLUNAKER, James, 55, died June 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
TABB, Donald, 88: A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at the First Assembly of God, 428 N. Walnut St., Danville, on Saturday June 4, 2022 with visitation from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.
HOOPESTON
MOORE, Gary Scott, 64, died at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at his home. Services will be private.
ZAMORA, Susan, 72, died at 4:35 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Graveside service: 1 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery, 1900 E. Main St., Danville, with Pastor Carlos Sanchez officiating.
OAKWOOD
MAXWELL, Sue Ellen, 76, died at 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at her home. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at CornerStone Chrisitan Church, 1607 Greenwood Cemetery Road in Danville. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church with Pastor Patti Wise officiating.
PAXTON
MEANS, Jill, 60, died at 7:29 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells. Arrangements are pending.
WESTVILLE
JORDAN, Judith Ann, 81, died at 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her home. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, with Pastor Andrew Gerber officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
