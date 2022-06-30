These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
CATLIN
NAVE, Pamela G., 72, died at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Hawthorn Inn in Danville. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Danville with Pastor Dan Kitinoja and Pastor Joe Humrichous officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
GLENVIEW
CARTER, Ruth Marie (Layden), 94, died on Oct. 7, 2021 at her home. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 423 S. Third St., Hoopeston, followed by burial at Floral Hill Cemetery and lunch at the Parish Hall.
URBANA
BRANDON, James Nathaniel, 82, died Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home. Funeral: 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 619 E. Voorhees St., Danville. The service will be livestreamed as well.
COVINGTON, Ind.
BURKE, Lowell Oscar, 95, died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Services will be private.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.
ROBINSON, Debra, 66, died at 6:21 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her son’s home in Rossville. Arrangements are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.