These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
HUFFORD, Jeffery Alan, 61, died at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church, 920 Warrington Ave., Danville. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the church with Pastor Allen Rudie officiating. Burial will be private.
HOOPESTON
HINKLE, Kathryn, 95, died Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Heritage Health in Hoopeston. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Memorial service: 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Matthew Jenson and Kevin Naillieux officiating.
RANTOUL
BREEDING, Jerry Eugene, 70, died June 17, 2022 in Lafayette, Ind. Services will be private.
URBANA
BRANDON, James Nathaniel, 82, died Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home. Funeral: 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 619 E. Voorhees St., Danville. The service will be livestreamed as well.
COVINGTON, Ind.
HOAGLAND, Mary Elizabeth (Shelby) died April 29, 2022. Memorial graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in the Bend Cemetery, north of Covington, Ind., with Pastor Tom Dewlen officiating.
WATSON, Shirley Ann, 94, died Friday, June 24, 2022 in Covington, Ind. There will be no services. Burial: National Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Ariz.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
CLINTON, Sharon Lee, 81, died at 5:27 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 24, 2022 at her residence. Gravesides services were held Monday at Eugene Cemetery in Eugene, Ind.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
DOWLING, Shirley Ann (Taylor), 79, died June 25, 2022. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, Ind. Funeral: 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Pavlik officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hill Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.