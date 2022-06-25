These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
BURGOYNE, Sandra L., 80, died June 22, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Burial: Allhands Cemetery.
CARRIGAN, Richard. 68, died June 22, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
PALMER, Betty Lou, 92, died Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating.
PENNOCK, Ronald Neill, 89, died May 23, 2022. Family services were private.
ROTHWELL, Marjorie Jean, 99, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. Services: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville, with Pastor Kevin officiating. Entombment will be private.
HOOPESTON
HOUMES, Carl M., 92, died at 6:17 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home. Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Floral Hill Cemetery with Pastor Ken Cameron officiating.
PARIS
HANSEN, Agnes Rae (Smith), 77, died at 12:28 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Paris Health & Rehab Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Forks, Wash.
COVINGTON, Ind.
WATSON, Shirley Ann, 94, died Friday, June 24, 2022 in Covington, Ind. Arrangements are pending.
