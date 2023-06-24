These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
HUFF, Robert “Bob” Michael, 76, died June 20 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on June 26 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville. Services: 10 a.m. on June 27 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
PETTIGREW, Patricia A. 80, died at 12:34 p.m. on June 22 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 11a.m. on June 27 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Services: 11 a.m. at the church with Father Steven Loftus officiating. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
PETTIGREW, Thomas W, 76,. Private Services were held at Bowling Green, Ky.
URBANA
DEMUTH, Nicholas, 43, passed away on June 17. Arrangements are pending at Watson Cremation Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.