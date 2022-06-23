These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
GOOD, Pamela Terrell, 64, died on June 19, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare in Danville. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Miles Clark officiating. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery in Ridge Farm.
POTTER, Allison, 26, died June 18, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home Urbas Chapel, 414 S. State St., Westville.
ROMACK, Grace, died on June 21, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
STRONG, Dean LaWarne, 83, died at 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.
CHRISMAN
TROXEL, Joyce, 81, died at 8:57 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at her home. Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, with Troy Warner officiating. Visitation: 10-10:30 a.m. on Friday at ther funeral home. Burial: Hoult Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
GOBLE, Glenda Lynn, 71, died at 6:20 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022 and 10-11 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Stan Jackowski and Pastor Bruce McQuigg officiating. Burial: East Lynn Cemetery.
OAKWOOD
TRIMBLE, Patricia, 85, died at 1:05 p.m. on June 19, 2022 at Hawthorne Inn. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Muncie Baptist Church, 205 Main St., Muncie, with Pastor Dave Garver officiating. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial: Stearns Cemetery.
WESTVILLE
BINA, Eric, 39, died June 19, 2022. Celebration of Life: 7 p.m. on June 27, 2022 at the Vermilion Valley Vineyard Church, 3733 Poolside Drive, Danville. Visitation:3-7 p.m. prior to the service.
ATTICA, Ind.
SMILEY, Cecil “Burr,” 81, died June 17, 2022 at St. Franciscan Hospital. Burial: Boswell Cemetery.
COVINGTON, Ind.
WILLIAMS, Billy Ray, 77, died on Monday, June 20, 2022. Cremation was chosen and there will be no services.
PERRYSVILLE, Ind.
PASLEY, Karla S., 65, died at 1:13 a.m. EDT on Monday, June 20, 2022 at her residence. Graveside services and burial: 11 a.m. EDT on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Thomas Cemetery in Newport, Ind., with Ashton Stewart officiating.
