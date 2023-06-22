These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
ODLE, Francis Darrell, 75, died June 20. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EDT on June 24 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. EDT on June 24 at the funeral home. Burial: Highland Cemetery.
SEMPSROTT, Gloria, 94, died at 1:32 p.m. on June 16 at Hawthorne Inn. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on June 23 at Second Church of Christ. Services: 1 p.m. on June 23 at the church. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
SIDELL
HUFFMAN, James D., 94, died at 4:06 a.m. on June 15 at home. Graveside services: 10 a.m. on June 30 at Fairview Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.