These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BALES, Pamela Jean, 77, died on Saturday, June 18, 2022. There will be no services.
BUSH, Jacob G. Sr., 28, died Thursday, June 16, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Arrangements are pending.
KINNEY, Ellsworth Moulton, 91, died on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Katy, Tex. Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Spring Hill Cemetery.
MARING, Paul, 76, died June 19, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
OFFUTT, Molly Layden Miller, 56, died May 17, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Memorial mass: 10 a.m. on June 25, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 423 S. Third St., Hoopeston, with Father Ted Pracz officiating.
PALMER, Betty Lou, 92, died Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating.
HOOPESTON
JUSTICE, Danny Ray Sr., 55, died at 9:32 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 323 E. Seminary St., Hoopeston. Memorial service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church with Pastor Adam Taubert officiating. Burial will be private.
RIDGE FARM
PRATT, Scott, 53, died June 16, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
WESTVILLE
BINA, Eric, 39, died June 19, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
FABER, Carolyn Ann, 79, died at 7:50 p.m. on June 7, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 311 Moses Ave., Westville. Memorial service: 12-1 p.m. Saturday at the church with a luncheon to follow.
CAYUGA, Ind.
BARTON, Pasty Ann, 88, died at 9:55 a.m. EDT on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind. Celebration of life: 4-7 p.m. EDT on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Cayuga Community Center, 105 S. Logan St., Cayuga, Ind.
COVINGTON, Ind.
SANDERS, Charles, 75, died at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 420 Third St., Covington, Ind. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial: Thomas Cemetery in Newport, Ind.
HILLSBORO, Ind.
BURLESON, Lovana Edith, 60, died at 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Kickapoo State Park. Please follow signs.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
KLUESNER, William “Frank,” 82, died June 15, 2022 in Terre Haute, Ind. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Frist Funeral Home, 458 Blackman St., Clinton, Ind. Service: 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Art Orndoff officiating. Burial: Roselawn Memorial Park.
