These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
ERWIN, Jerry, 82, died on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St. Services: 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
OWENS, Daniel E., 78, died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at his home. Visitation 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., with Masonic Rites at 7:30 p.m. Services: 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Patti Wise officiating. Burial: Allhands Cemetery in Kickapoo Park with military honors by American Legion Post 210.
HOOPESTON
MOORE, Scott, 64, died at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending.
NORENBERG, Larry Wayne, 80, died at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
OAKWOOD
GROCE, John B., 88, died at 7:40 a.m. on May 30, 2022 at the Waters of Covington. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Miles Clark officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery.
RANKIN
BUSHUE, Karen Christine, 57, died at 8:18 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Trinity Luther Church, 302 S. Fourth St., Cissna Park, with Pastor Michael Ruhlig officiating. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Burial: Rankin Union Cemetery.
RIDGE FARM
WHORRALL, Wayne, 78, died on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Paris Healthcare.
SAVOY
POGEMILLER, Leah Rae, 62, died at 7:57 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
SIDELL
NORFLEET, Barbara Jo, 82, died Friday March 4, 2022 in Urbana. Memorial service: 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Olivet Church of the Nazarene.
WESTVILLE
MORRIS, Michael Todd, 58, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his home in Las Vegas, Nev. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., with Father Sauppe officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
EUGENE, Ind.
DUNAVAN, John Robert, 60, died at 5 a.m. Eastern on May 30, 2022 at his residence. Graveside services and burial: 1 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Eugene Cemetery with Curt Flora officiating.
