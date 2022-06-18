These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
HAMILTON, Charles III, 44, died on June 13, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Graveside service: 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park on Saturday.
HOLL, Antoinette, 91, died on June 11, 2022. There will be no services.
WILSON, Albert Ernest, 72, died at 3:36 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Services: 2 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Matt Filicsky officiating. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
HOOPESTON
CROSE, Nancy Kay, 81, died at 7:47 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. There will be no services.
JUSTICE, Danny Ray Sr., 55, died at 9:32 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 323 E. Seminary St., Hoopeston. Memorial service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church with Pastor Adam Taubert officiating. Burial will be private.
RANTOUL
BOYNE, Scott Allen, 34, died at 12:50 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Carlos Sanchez officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
WESTVILLE
KAGELS, Gerald, 83, died at 4:21 a.m. on June 16, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, with Pastor Kevin Cox officiating. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
COVINGTON, Ind.
CUTRELL, Michael, 51, died on June 16, 2022 at his in-laws’ home in Rockville, Ind. Funeral: 6 p.m. EDT on Monday, June 20, 2022 at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind., with Pastor John Hawkins officiating. Visitation: 3-6 p.m. EDT on Monday at the funeral home.
