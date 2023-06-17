These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
HUGHEL, Thomas E., 78, died May 31 in Danville. Graveside services: 1 p.m. EDT on June 19 at West Point Cemetery in West Point, Ind.
FAIRMOUNT
HUCHEL, Troy D., 24, died at 10:30 p.m. on June 12 in Chicago. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on June 18 at Robison Chapel. Funeral: 10 a.m. on June 19 at the chapel. Burial: Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
BLACKETER, Seth, 33, died June 4. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on June 24 at First Church of Christ in Georgetown. Services: 4 p.m. on June 24 at the church.
OAKWOOD
EASLEY, Douglas W., 62, died June 15 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. on June 21 at Kruger Funeral home. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on June 22 at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.