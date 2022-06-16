These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
ARNETTE, Lance R., 63, died June 9, 2022 at his home. There will be no services.
GIBSON, Donald G., 86, died June 13, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Dale DeNeal officiating. Burial: Stearns Cemetery in Muncie, Ind.
HAMILTON, Charles III, 44, died June 13, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.
NOHMER, Raymond, 65, died June 9, 2022. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Jennings Funeral Home, 5750 Swift Road, Sarasota, Fla.
RODRIGUEZ, Orlando Abelardo, 78, died June 11, 2022. Celebration of life: 4 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, committal rites will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at 2:00 PM in Springfield, IL with Military Rites accorded by the Sangamon County Inter-Veterans Burial Detail.
PARIS
HANSEN, Agnes Rae, 77, died at 12:28 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Paris Health & Rehab Center. Arrangements are pending.
COVINGTON, Ind.
LAPPIN, Jeffrey, 62, died June 9, 2022. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. EST Friday, June 17, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 420 Thirds St., Covington, Ind., with Rev. Dave Anderson officiating. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery in Covington.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
STEPHEN, Sheila Ann, 76, died at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Autumn Trace Senior Community in Attica, Ind. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Hickman Heights Christian Church, 3291 N. 100 E., Williamsport, Ind., with Pastor Ian Costandi officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.