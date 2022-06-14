These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
HERSBERGER, Trudi Louise, 68, died on June 1, 2022. Memorial service: 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
KIBLER, Rex Sr., 87, died at 5:55 a.m. on June 11, 2022 at Accolade Health Care. Graveside service: 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park, 3901 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Rex Kibler Jr. and other family members officiating. Visitation: 10-10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
PEYTON, Gertrude, 89, died on June 10, 2022 at her granddaughter’s home in Mattoon.
HOOPESTON
EVANS, Thomas William, 80, died at 6:58 a.m. on June 10, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. There will be no services.
PETERS, Forest W. Jr., 98, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Heritage Health in Hoopeston. Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
POTOMAC
SPAIN, Robert Eugene Jr., 68, died at 7:23 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac with Pastor Randy Holden officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial: Potomac Cemetery.
WESTVILLE
YOUNG, Charles Dean, 81, died on June 10, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
HILLSBORO, Ind.
BURLESON, Edith Lovana, 60, died Thursday, June 2 at home. Arrangements are pending.
