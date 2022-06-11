These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
ROSSVILLE
ROARK, Sarah E., 83, died at 3:39 p.m. on June 7, 2022 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Funeral: 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at St. Anthony Church, 423 S. Third St., Hoopeston, with Father Thomas Gibson officiating. Visitation: 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Graveside service: 12 p.m. on Tuesday and Sunset Memorial Park, 3901 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
DANVILLE
MILLER, Peggy Joan, 87, died on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Services will be private.
SMITH, Barry Michael, 68, died at 7:17 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Sarge’s Tap.
RIDGE FARM
CONKLIN, Erich Shane, 49, died June 8, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: July 14, 2022 at Iron Clad in Wamego, Kan.
WOODS, Stephen, 67, died June 3, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
COVINGTON, Ind.
CARTER, Margaret, 79, died on June 3, 2022 at her home in Florida.
MUNCIE, Ind.
LANE, Lavona, 92, died on June 8, 2022 at the Waters of Covington. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Central on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center’s Oakwood Chapel, 105 East S. Main St., Oakwood. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Garver officiating. Burial: Stearns Cemetery.
