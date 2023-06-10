These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
GEORGETOWN
BLACKETER, Seth, 33, died June 4. Arrangements are pending.
TILTON
MIRELES, Melynda, 61, died May 29. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
AMBIA, Ind.
GREENBERG, Kenneth Wayne, died June 6 at Franciscan Health Hospital. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EDT on June 12 at Ambia United Methodist Church. Funeral: 1 p.m. EDT on June 12 at the church. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
CRAWFORD, Jackie Ray, 70 died at 6:13 p.m. on June 7 at home. There will be no services.
ROBBINS, Rhonda M., 65, died at 5:55 p.m. on June 7 at St. Vincent Hospital. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. on June 11 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. on June 12 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be private.
