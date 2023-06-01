These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
CATLIN
FINLEY, Arthur, 93, died at 5:28 a.m. on May 27 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on June 1 at Robison Chapel. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. on June 1 at the chapel. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
HEDGECOCK, Bruce Alan, 65, died at 6:10 p.m. on May 30 at his home. Arrangements are pending.
PARIS
KESKE, Patricia Jean, 80, died May 27. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on June 1 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Paris. Funeral: 11 a.m. on June 1 at the church.
COVINGTON, Ind.
VANVACTOR, James Charles died May 29 at Ben Hur Rehabilitation. Graveside services: 1:30 p.m. EDT on June 3 at Mount Hope Cemetery.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
MARLATT, Mary Oraline, 91, died at 7:58 a.m. on May 27 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EDT on June 1 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on June 1 at the funeral home. Burial: Highland Cemetery.
