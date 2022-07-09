These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
ALLHANDS, Winifred E. 73, died Thursday, July 7, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending.
HUCKSTADT, Richard Henry, 95, died at 3:41 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Funeral: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Immanuel Luther Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., Danville, with Pastor Yonkers officiating. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
SCHMITT, Joyce Elaine, 91, died at 11:13 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Memorial service: 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville, with Pastor Ann Schwartz officiating.
EAST LYNN
STEINER, Karl David, 40, died at 6:03 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Ind. Visitation: 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the funeral home with Rev. Wade Meranda officiating. Burial: East Lynn Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
HOLLEN, Debra J., 67, died at 3:46 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. There will be no services.
LEWIS, Eric Steven, 49, died at 5:31 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with William Michael Bloyd officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
Rossville
RITTER, Kay, 85, died at 6:10 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending.
