These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
BLAKER, Stephen died July 3, 2022. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Joe Humrichous officiating. Visitation: 9-10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
JONES, Keenan Leigh, 66, died Monday, July 4, 2022 in Covington, Ind. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery.
KILGORE, Lee, 71, died Sunday, July 3, 2022.
SHERMAN, Shirley, 86, died July 3, 2022 at The Waters of Covington in Covington, Ind. Visitation: 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating. Burial: Forrest Park Cemetery in Georgetown.
RICHARDS, Randy L., 59, died at 8:42 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending.
STEINER, Karl, 40, died at 6:03 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Ind. Arrangements are pending.
LEEMAN, Ida Mae, 81, died at 7:55 p.m. on July 5, 2022 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Danville. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery in Georgetown.
SILVER, Joan, 88 died at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Services: 1 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church, 501 S. Main St., Georgetown, with Pastor Aaron Rohde officiating. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. on Friday at the church. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
EDWARDS, Brian Hugh, 55, died July 1, 2022. There will be no services.
WILSON, Tisha, 41, died July 3, 2022. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Olivet Church of the Nazarene, 50545 Olivet Rd., Georgetown. Visitation: 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on Thursday at the church.
