These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
FOEHRER, Miah Marie died June 24 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Services: 3 p.m. on July 6 at Kruger Funeral Home.
URBANA
PUCKETT, Treighton Banyan, 20, died June 30 in Urbana. Visitation: 2-5 p.m. on July 7 at Kruger Funeral Home. Celebration of life: 5 p.m. on July 7 at the Motsett Center.
WOODLAND
ROTH, Randolph Joseph, 68, died at 9:10 p.m. on July 3. Arrangements are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.