DANVILLE
BUIS, Heidi June died July 1, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
BURGIN, Russell L., 86, died at 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his home. Funeral: 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Pastor Patti Wise officiating. Masonic services: 10 a.m. on Saturday. Burial: Johnson Cemetery in Danville. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Robison Chapel.
JONES, Keenan L., 66, died July 4, 2022 at The Waters of Covington in Covington, Ind. Arrangements are pending.
MCGUIRE, Corey J., 33, died at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Bill Fulton officiating. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the funeral home.
STEUBE, Patricia Jo, 73, died June 29, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. There will be no services.
SWIDER, James, 58, died July 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
THOMAS, Jacqlyn “Suzy,” 78, died at 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
WOODARD, Beverly Rose Hayden, 87, died at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her home. Public viewing: 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Leek and Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Allen Chapel AME, 503 N. Jackson St., Danville, with Pastor Mac Arthur Pendleton officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the chapel.
RIDGE FARM
EDWARDS, Brian Hugh, 55, died July 1, 2022.
WILSON, Tisha, 41, died July 3, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
COVINGTON, Ind.
DEETER, Linda Lou died July 1, 2022 at The Waters of Covington.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
BLANKENBECKLER, Leroy, 77, died on July 2, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 2-5 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Sanders Funeral Care, 203 S. First St., Kingman, Ind. Funeral: 5 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Loren Stephens officiating. He will be cremated following the services.
