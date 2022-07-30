These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
BROMLEY, John D., 93, died at 9:47 a.m. on July 27, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Jie Smith officiating. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park with Military Rites by American Legion Post 210. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
FITZSIMMONS, Steven L., 72, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Dale DeNeal officiating.
JONES, Jack Hampton, 55, died July 21, 2022. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating.
O’BRIEN, Robert Leo, 92, died Sunday, July 24, 2022. Funeral: 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Burial with Military Honors will be at Danville National Cemetery.
PUNDT, Barb, 68, died July 27, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Memorial visitation: 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. She will be cremated.
WALKER, Vicki, 75, died July 27, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
CATLIN
MULROONEY, Kaitlyn Jo, 28, died at 8:37 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at her home. Celebration of life: 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at The Village Hall in Catlin, 109 S. Sandusky St.
HOOPESTON
LAWSON, Dorothy M., 92, died at 8:43 a.m. on July 27, 2022 at her home. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on July 30, 2022 at Blurton Funeral Home in Hoopeston with Pastor Gary Milton officiating. Visitation 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial: Rossville Cemetery.
WESTVILLE
MERLIE, Iantha Joy, 90, died at 1:22 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of life: 12 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, with Pastor Matt Filicsky officiating. Visitation: 10:30-12 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial: Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
WAGONER, Amanda, 39, died July 26, 2022. Memorial service: 4-8 p.m. on August 5, 2022 at Westville American Legion, 115 S. State St., Westville.
COVINGTON, Ind.
MATHEWS, John Norman, 87, died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at home. Celebration of life: 12:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 420 Third St., Covington, Ind., with Pastor Thomas Hoehner officiating. Visitation: 11-12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial: Thomas Cemetery in Newport, Ind.
