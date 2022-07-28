These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
MOSS, Rebecca Sue, 67, died July 25, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 E. Main St., Danville. Services: 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
NEWELL, Judy, 63 died July 24, 2022 in Danville. Arrangements are pending.
CHAMPAIGN
DAVIDSON, Aaron, 48, died at 5:26 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are pending.
GEORGETOWN
HOSKINS, Terry, 67, died July 23, 2022 in Danville. A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-9 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Fireside Event Space, 400 Lyons Rd., Westville.
HOOPESTON
COMSTOCK, Rodney Allen, 65, died at 12:58 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. There will be no services.
WESTVILLE
WAGONER, Amanda, 39, died July 26, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
COVINGTON, Ind.
GOODWIN, Donnie Roscoe, 85, died at 9:40 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 420 Third St., Covington, Ind. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. EDT on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.