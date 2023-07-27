These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
HALLS, Judith, 72, died at 6:30 p.m. on July 25 at her home. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on July 28 at Sunset Funeral Home. Services: 10 a.m. on July 29 at the funeral home.
SMALLWOOD, Max, 80, died at 3:55 p.m. on July 25. Graveside services: 10 a.m. on Aug. 2 at Danville National Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
ARNETTE, Brett A., 63, died at 2:38 p.m. on July 18. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on July 31 at Danville National Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
MAIRE, Thomas Alfred, 85, died at 9:43 a.m. on July 23 at home. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the funeral home. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
TILTON
JONES, Rochelle L., 29, died July 25 in Urbana. Arrangements are pending.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
HAYMAKER, Mark Allen, 58, died at 8:40 p.m. on July 23. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. on July 30 at Dickerson Funeral Home. Services: 3 p.m. on July 30 at the funeral home. Burial: Rockfield Cemetery.
TAYLOR, Marilyn J., 91, died July 25. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on July 29 at Dickerson Funeral Home. Services: 2 p.m. on July 29 at the funeral home. Burial: Rockfield Cemetery.
