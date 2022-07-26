These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
ADAMS, Danny Joe, 72, died on July 21, 2022. Memorial visitation: 3-6 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
BARRICK, Lois Jean, 95, died on July 20, 2022 at Life Care Center of Estero in Estero, Fla. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
DEARTH, Francis L., 80, died at 2:27 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Carle Hospital in Urbana. Funeral: 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Charlie Strange officiating. Visitation: 11-12 p.m. on Thursday at the chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
O’BRIEN, Robert L., 92, died July 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
OSBORN, Terry James, 88, died at 6:22 a.m. on July 14, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of life: 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Connexion Church, 2915 Townway Rd., Danville.
WATER, Freda Ellen, 95, died on July 20, 2022. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St., Danville. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the church with Greg Taylor and Dale DeNeal officiating. Burial: Mann’s Chapel Cemetery.
ALVIN
BRANT, Garold, 73, died on July 20, 2022. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on July 28, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church in Danville. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial: 11 a.m. on July 30, 2022 at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia, Ill.
GEORGETOWN
JOHNSON, Helen, 93, died at 11:48 a.m. on July 23, 2022. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Dan Hunt officiating. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery.
RANSOM, Jerry, 86, died at 3:43 a.m. on July 21, 2022 at Gardenview Manor. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, with Pastor James Blue officiating. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
ANDERSON, Joyce M., 83, died at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Purdy officiating. Burial: Rossville Cemetery.
ROSSVILLE
RIFE, Nancy Jean, 81, died at 7:14 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac with Pastor Chris Quick officiating. Visitation: 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
COVINGTON, Ind.
EVANS, James E., 75, died on July 25, 2022 at the VA Valor House. Funeral: 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg, Ind., with Pastor Tim Lyons officiating. Visitation: 2-6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial: Rockfield Cemetery with military honors by U.S. Marine Corps and American Legion Post 288.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.
WISE, Tony Lee, 83, died at 3:18 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Indianapolis, Ind. Graveside services: 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Sandusky Cemetery in Westville.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
BRIMBURY, Robert L., 53, died at 12:47 a.m. EDT on Friday, July 22, 2022 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Ind. Graveside service: 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Rockfield Cemetery in Veedersburg, Ind., with William Boone officiating.
SINGLETON, David E. Sr., 73, died Monday, May 30, 2022 at Golden Living Centery-Sycamore Village in Kokomo, Ind. Services were private.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.