These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
HOOPESTON
CARTER, Betty Carolyn, 86, died at 10:02 p.m. on July 20 at her home. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on July 26 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 11 a.m. on July 26 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
CLOUD, Ronald Dean, 85, died at 12:05 p.m. on July 22 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on July 27 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 11 a.m. on July 28 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
MAIRE, Thomas A., 85, died at 9:43 a.m. on July 23 at his home. Arrangements are pending.
