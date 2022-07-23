These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
BARRETT, Judith Ann, 77, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Visitation: 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Celebration of life: 7 p.m. on Tuesday with Pastor Greg Taylor officiating. Burial: Johnson Cemetery.
BUESKING, Mary Ellen, 68, died at 12:50 a.m. on July 20, 2022. Funeral: 10 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Father Thomas Szydlik officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
CROSS, Alan Wayne, 54, died July 12 at home. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery.
DAVIS, Barbara Alice, 80, died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at home. Services will be private.
WALTER, Freda, 95, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
YANDERS, Donna Kay, 75, died at 4:01 p.m. on July 20, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. on July 28, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, with Pastor James Blue officiating. Visitation: 4-7 on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
LENHART, Marcia, 86, died at 6:06 p.m. on July 21, 2022 at Harrison’s Crossing in Terre Haute, Ind. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, with Greg Taylor and Dale Deneal officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial: Georgetown Cemetery.
MAUDLIN, Thomas, 90, died on July 15, 2022. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on August 18, 2022 at United Methodist Church in Cissna Park. Memorial service to follow.
HOOPESTON
GRANT, Shirley Ann, 83, died at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home.
HUTSONVILLE
PHILLIPS, Richard Jr., 64, died on July 13, 2022 at his home. Services will be private.
RIDGE FARM
BROWN, David N., 75, died at 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Crown Hill Cemetery with Pastor Joe White officiating.
WESTVILLE
BIAVA, Lucille, 87, died at 6:47 p.m. on July 20, 2022 at home. Funeral mass: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westville with Father Timothy Sauppe officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 25 at Robison Chapel in Catlin.
