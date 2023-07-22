These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
HOOPESTON
CARTER, Betty Carolyn, 86, died at 10:02 p.m. on July 20. Arrangements are pending.
MILFORD
MANN, Katherine Marie, 59, died June 28 at Evelyn’s House Hospice. Arrangements are pending.
PARIS
RIZA, Andrew Lane, 17, died at 8:19 a.m. on July 19 in Chrisman. Services will be private.
PIPER CITY
HILBRICH, Richard Paul, 89, died July 14 in Maywood. Services will be private.
COVINGTON, Ind.
WHITE, Dale V., 86, died at 1:52 p.m. on July 14. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. EDT on July 27 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 10 a.m. EDT on July 28 at West Lebanon Christian Church. Burial: West Lebanon Cemetery.
