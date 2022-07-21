These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
JONES, Rickie Lee, 69, died July 12, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Graveside services: 12 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating and burial honors by American Legion Post 210.
LUPO, Carmello Jr., 32, died July 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
MILLER, Ronald Ra’nell Jr., 14, died July 11 2022. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Frank McCullough officiating. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022 and 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
CATLIN
LIGGETT, Gerald Dean, 86, died at 4:18 a.m. on July 19, 2022 at Arcadia Care in Danville. Funeral: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Chris Lawler and Pastor James Davis officiating. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. July 21, 2022 at Robison Chapel.
WESTVILLE
MCDOWELL, Ned, 80, died July 18, 2022 at his home. Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Westville with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating.
COVINGTON, Ind.
BOYD, Sandra Kay, 80, died July 19, 2022. Funeral: 11 a.m. EDT Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Shelby Funeral Home with Jerry Pope officiating. Burial: Lower Mound Cemetery. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. EDT.
