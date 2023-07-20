These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
PARSON, Marilyn B., 91, died July 18 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.
GEORGETOWN
ARNETTE, Brett A., 63, died at 2:38 p.m. on July 18. Arrangements are pending.
PIPER CITY
HILBRICH, Richard P., 89, died July 14. Arrangements are pending.
WESTVILLE
BANKS, Rose Marie, 90, died July 11. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on July 22 at Robison Chapel. Services: 4 p.m. on July 22 at Robison Chapel.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
HOLLIS, Randall L., 72, died at 10:10 a.m. on July 19 at the Waters of Covington. Arrangements are pending.
