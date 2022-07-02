These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
BAYS, Becky, 69, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E Williams St., Danville. Graveside services: 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Atherton Cemetery on Perrysville Road.
BRANDBENBURG, Harold Dale Sprague, 90, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Maj. Dale Brandenburg and Pastor Bruce Parr officiating.
GRUBBS, Dorothy Helen, 82, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare in Danville. Services: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville, with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
HITEN, Randy, 67, died April 10, 2020. Celebration of life: 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Vermilion River Beer Company, 103 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
MEEKER, Trisha, 34, died June 29, 2022. Memorial service: 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at American Legion Post 210, 201 Prospect Pl., Danville.
CATLIN
POLASEK, Patricia, 83, died at 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Tim Van Ryn officiating. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
CHRISMAN
BRAZELTON, Virgil, 94, died at 12:39 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his home. Graveside service: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Franklin Cemetery.
MATTOON
NIBBE, Howard, 75, died Wednesday June 29, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Ave., Mattoon.
ROSSVILLE
BELL, Pamela E., 80, died at 2:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Hunt officiating. Burial: Mann’s Chapel Cemetery.
WEST LEBANON, Ind.
LAPE, Linda, 74, died at 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at West Lebanon Christian Church, 201 S. Clinton St., West Lebanon, Ind. Funeral: 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the church with Minister Bruce Thornsbrough officiating.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
BUTLER, Brenda J., 72, died at 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Williamsport Christian Church with Minister Jesse Stoner officiating. Inurnment: Highland Cemetery.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.
ROBISON, Debra Lynn, 66, died at 6:21 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her son’s home in Rossville, Illinois. There will be no services.
