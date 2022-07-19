These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
APPLEGATE, Julie D., 72, died July 12, 2022. Graveside services: 1 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery with Father Deus officiating. Military honors by American Legion Post 210.
JONES, Rickie Lee, 69, died July 12, 2022. Graveside services: 12 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating and burial honors by American Legion Post 210.
O’NEAL, Barbara L., 94, died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Hawthorne Inn in Danville. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on July 22 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 2 p.m. July 22 at the funeral home with Pastor Al Rudie officiating. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery.
CHAMPAIGN
THOMAS, Vearlina R., 74, died at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
RUNGE, Nancy Jo, 81, died at 11:14 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her home in St. Simons Island, Ga. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Carlos Sanchez officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
TILTON
WEBBER, Mary Lou, 85, died at 1:51 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare in Danville. Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Funeral: noon on Monday at the chapel with Pastor Kevin Cox officiating. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
CARMEL, Ind.
JEWELL, Pamela Elaine, 74, died Friday, July 15, 2022 at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind. Services: 1:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Randall and Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Rd., Noblesville, Ind. Visitation: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. EDT on Friday at the funeral home. Burial: Carmel Cemetery.
COVINGTON, Ind.
TELLIER, Ronald Wayne, 87, died at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. CDT on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Hillery Assembly of God, 19454 Henning Rd., Danville, with Pastor Kenny Young and Pastor Bob Fairchild officiating. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. CDT on Saturday at the church. Burial: Allhands Cemetery.
