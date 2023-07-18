These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
CHAMPAIGN
HUTSON, Eric Michael, 42, died July 13. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 20 at Second Church of Christ in Danville. Services: 12 p.m. on July 20 at the church.
HOOPESTON
EDWARDS, James Albert, 78, died at 4:20 p.m. on July 13 at home. Celebration of life: 3-6 p.m. on July 29 at James’ home.
KINGMAN, Ind.
COONSE, Debra Joann, 61, died June 29. Visitation: 1-4 p.m. EDT on July 22 at Grace of God Fellowship Church. Services: 4 p.m. EDT on July 22 at the church.
