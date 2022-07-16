These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
BAKER, Delores Mae, 87, died July 8, 2022. Services will be private.
SMART, Nancy Jo, 81, died July 14, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 E. Main St., Danville, with Pastor Kent Tibben officiating. There will be an additional visitation one hour prior to the funeral. Burial: Lutheran Cemetery.
BISMARCK
MATTHEWS, Thomas Rex, 88, died July 14, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Ln., Bismarck, with Pastor Jim Boudouris officiating. Burial: Gundy Cemetery.
COVINGTON, Ind.
RILEY, Lowell Daniel, 70, died July 14, 2022. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg, Ind. Rosary services begins at 3:30 p.m. Funeral mass: 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Covington, Ind. Burial: St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Cemetery in Westville, Ill.
KINGMAN, Ind.
HAMMER, Steven Bradley, 44, died July 13, 2022 at Kindred Hospital North in Indianapolis, Ind. Funeral: 1 p.m. EDT on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Shelby Funeral Home, Covington, Ind., with Pastor Dusty Woodrow officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EDT Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery.
