These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
HOOPESTON
EDWARDS, James Albert, 78, died at 4:30 p.m. on July 13 at home. Arrangements are pending.
TILTON
THOMAS, Shirley, 73, died July 12 at home. Arrangements are pending.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 5:33 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.